Business Standard

Trump names adviser Conway as his presidential counselor

Conway is widely credited with helping Trump bring a more disciplined approach to campaigning

Reuters  |  Washington 

A file photo of US President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway. Photo: Reuters
US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway to serve as counsellor to the president, his transition team said in a statement.

Conway, 49, currently a senior adviser on Trump's transition team, is widely credited with helping him bring a more disciplined approach to campaigning that helped him win the November presidential election.

In her new post, Conway will play a key advisory role in the White House when Trump takes office on Jan. 20, helping to manage the New York businessman's messaging and legislative priorities, according to the statement.

Trump said Conway "played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message."

In an interview with ABC News shortly after the announcement, Conway said Trump was finalising his communications staff and was preparing to announce his choices for White House press secretary and related posts soon but gave no other details.

Asked when Trump would hold his first news conference after cancelling one earlier this month, Conway avoided directly answering the question. Trump has held several rallies since winning the November 8 election, but has not taken formal questions from reporters.

Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America program, Conway pointed to Trump's time spent forming his Cabinet. "He's been very busy doing that," she said.

