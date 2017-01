President-elect said on Wednesday he intends to nominate Jay Clayton to run the Securities and Exchange Commission, potentially positioning a top lawyer to banks and hedge funds to lead Wall Street’s main regulator, said a person with knowledge of the matter.



Clayton, who met with Trump last month, has represented Goldman Sachs Group Inc and investment firms ranging from Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC to Oaktree Capital Group LLC, according to Sullivan & Cromwell’s website. Much of his legal work has involved mergers and acquisitions, as well as representing firms facing US investigations.