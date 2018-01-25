Trump open to citizenship for 'dreamers', says deal could take 10-12 years

-
ALSO READDACA programme to protect 'Dreamers' is probably dead, tweets Donald Trump US Bill that ends chain migration, funds wall & shields 'dreamers' unveiled US CEOs urge Trump to keep 'Dreamers' programme for immigrants Donald Trump's working style puts a cloud over US immigration deal US Judge blocks Donald Trump's DACA move to deport 700,000 Dreamers
-
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was prepared to back a deal that would grant citizenship to America's so-called "Dreamer" immigrants 10 to 12 years from now. The latest approach by the White House suggests a key development in negotiations over some 700,000 immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children, and face deportation as early as March. "We are going to morph into it," Trump told reporters about the citizenship provision. "It's going to happen, at some point in the future, over a period of 10 to 12 years.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU