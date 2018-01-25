JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Cooperation only correct direction: Beijing on China-US trade amid friction

Rohingya crisis: US envoy resigns from panel, says moral leadership absent
Business Standard

Trump open to citizenship for 'dreamers', says deal could take 10-12 years

Over some 700,000 immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children face deportation as early as March

AFP/PTI  |  Washington 

November 8, 2016, the day US President Donald Trump won the presidential election, is remembered in India as 'DeMon Day'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was prepared to back a deal that would grant citizenship to America's so-called "Dreamer" immigrants 10 to 12 years from now. The latest approach by the White House suggests a key development in negotiations over some 700,000 immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children, and face deportation as early as March. "We are going to morph into it," Trump told reporters about the citizenship provision. "It's going to happen, at some point in the future, over a period of 10 to 12 years.

First Published: Thu, January 25 2018. 09:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements