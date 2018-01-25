Trump open to citizenship for 'dreamers', says deal could take 10-12 years

US President said on Wednesday he was prepared to back a deal that would grant citizenship to America's so-called "Dreamer" immigrants 10 to 12 years from now. The latest approach by the White House suggests a key development in negotiations over some 700,000 immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children, and face deportation as early as March. "We are going to morph into it," Trump told reporters about the citizenship provision. "It's going to happen, at some point in the future, over a period of 10 to 12 years.