Trump orders probe into Manchester intel leak after British govt slams US

The White House has come under scrutiny over its handling of foreign intelligence in recent days

US President today ordered a comprehensive review of leaks related to the probe into the deadly Manchester terror attack, a day after British Home Secretary slammed the revelation of sensitive classified information.



"I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Trump said in a statement.



The internal investigation seeks to find out who leaked information about the probe into the terror attack.



"The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling. These leaks have been going on for a long time and my administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security," the president said.



Rudd yesterday slammed US leaks on the investigation into the deadly Manchester terror attack as "irritating" and said she had made it clear to Washington that it "should not happen again."



A string of details about Monday's attack at an concert at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people and injured over 100 others have emerged from US law enforcement sources before being released by British police or officials.



Trump said there is no relationship that it cherishes more than the special relationship between the US and the UK.



The US is one of Britain's key intelligence partners. Both the countries share sensitive information as part of the "Five Eyes" alliance, which also includes Canada, Australia and New Zealand.



Details of the Manchester attack were quick to emerge from the US in the immediate aftermath of the bombing.



For example, US officials told CNN that the attack appeared to be a suicide bombing and that a male at the scene had been identified as the probable suicide bomber.



The US government has come under scrutiny over its handling of foreign intelligence in recent days following reports that Trump shared top secret information originating from Israel during a meeting with senior Russian officials, the CNN report said.

