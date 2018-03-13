Trump ousts Secy of State Rex Tillerson, ropes in CIA Director Mike Pompeo

JUST IN
Trump on Tuesday said he had replaced U. S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, and had tapped Gina Haspel to lead the CIA. "Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State.

He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen.

