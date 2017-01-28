Trump plays down speculation over lifting of Russia sanctions

Trump said he does not know Putin, but would like to have good relationship with him

US President today played down speculation that he may lift on Russia, even as British Prime Minister urged him to continue with them until Moscow implements the international agreement on Ukraine.



At a joint news conference with May, told reporters that it is too early to talk about the lifting of sanctions.



"As far as the is concerned, on for in relation to their activities in the Ukraine, we have been very clear that we want to see the Minsk Agreement fully implemented," May told reporters in response to a question.



"We believe the should continue until we see that Minsk Agreement fully implemented and we've been continuing to argue that inside the European Union," May said.



is scheduled to speak with the Russian leader tomorrow.



"As far as the sanctions, very early to be talking about that. But we look to have a great relationship with all countries, ideally. That won't necessarily happen, unfortunately probably won't happen with many countries," said.



"But if we can have, as we do with Prime Minister May and the relationship that we've all developed and even in the short relationship that we just developed just by being with each other and have lunch...We've really had some very interesting talks and very productive talks," he said.



"But if we can have a great relationship with and with and with all countries, I'm all for that. That would be a tremendous asset," said.



said he does not know Putin, but would like to have good relationship with him, "As far as, again, Putin and Russia, I don't say good, bad or indifferent. I don't know the gentleman. I hope we have a fantastic relationship. That's possible and it's also possible that we won't. We will see what happens," said.



The US President said he will be representing the American people very, very strongly and very forcefully.



"If we have a great relationship with and other countries, and if we go after ISIS together, which has to be stopped -- that's an evil that has to be stopped -- I will consider that a good thing, not a bad thing," said.

