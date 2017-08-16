Trump praises Kim Jong-un for backing down on Guam threat

President has hailed North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un's decision of scrapping his plan to attack as a "very wise and well-reasoned decision".

of made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable! — Donald J. (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Trumps' reaction came as earlier threatened to attack and other US territories in the Pacific region, saying a strike plan was ready "to put into practice in a multi-current and consecutive way any moment" on Kim's instruction.

However, Kim, later on, decided not to launch an attack but warned he could change his mind.

is home to a base that includes a submarine squadron, an air base and a coast guard group and is armed with the US Army's missile defence system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, the same system recently installed in

had earlier reiterated his bellicose rhetoric on and warned that if any of the US territories is attacked, he "will truly regret it."

He also issued a warning to on Friday, saying that the is 'locked and loaded' to deal with any provocation from

"Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should act unwisely. Hopefully, will find another path!" tweeted.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis had also warned to stop any action that would lead to the collapse of Kim Jong-un's regime.

"The DPRK (North Korea) should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people," Mattis said in a statement.

After issuing an ultimatum to for threatening the United States, President Donald Trump, earlier, in a series of tweets, said that the is now "far stronger and more powerful than ever before."

President also touted the strength of the country's nuclear arsenal and expressed hope that the US would not have to use this "power," but remained confident in the strength of the country.

has also tried to leverage China, Pyongyang's only major ally, to get the country to change its behaviour.