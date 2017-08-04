Trump praises Toyota, Mazda for setting $1.6 bn unit to create 4,000 jobs

US President took to to praise and Mazda for announcing a huge investment for setting up a manufacturing plant in the US which will create 4,000 in America.

" & Mazda to build a new $1.6B plant here in the USA and create 4K new American A great investment in American manufacturing!," Trump tweeted.

Japanese automakers Motor Corp and said that they plan to spend $1.6 billion to set up a joint-venture auto manufacturing plant in the US — a move that will create up to 4,000

Trump tweeted "....and don't forget that Foxconn will be spending up to 10 billion dollars on a top of the line plant/plants in Wisconsin."

Trump announced that his administration is working hard on tax reductions and economic reforms, also underlining that consumer confidence is at a 16 year high for a good reason.

In a tweet, Trump said, "Consumer confidence is at a 16 year high....and for good reason. Much more regulation "busting" to come. Working hard on tax cuts & reform!"

Earlier this week, he said the Taiwanese company registered as Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd. has also informed him "off the record" that the value its project may grow to $30 billion.

"West Virginia was incredible last night. Crowds and enthusiasm were beyond, GDP at 3%, wow!Dem Governor became a Republican last night," Trump said on

Japanese automakers Motor Corp and joint-venture auto manufacturing plant will have an annual production capacity of about 300,000 vehicles, and will produce Corollas for the North American market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)