Trump probed for obstructing justice

The special counsel investigating plans to interview two top US intelligence officials about whether President sought their help to get the (FBI) to back off a related probe of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, according to three people familiar with the inquiry.

The move expands the scope of special counsel It had initially focused on Russia’s election meddling and whether any of Trump’s associates colluded with the effort. Now it appears Mueller is examining the president’s own conduct, which may include whether Trump tried to obstruct justice.

Mueller is seeking to interview and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, according to the people, who asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. Separately, Coats is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session on Thursday. A spokesman for Trump’s outside lawyer reacted angrily on Wednesday, accusing the FBI of breaking the law by disclosing the information.

“The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal,” Mark Corallo, the spokesman for Trump’s legal team, said in an email. Corallo didn’t elaborate on why he singled out the FBI as the source of information. Mueller’s decision to talk with the two officials was reported earlier by the Washington Post.

At a hearing last week of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Coats and Rogers refused to say whether they were asked by Trump to help impede an FBI investigation and suggested any response in a closed hearing would require consultations with White House lawyers on whether executive privilege should be invoked.

“To the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate,” Rogers said at the hearing, without answering whether he was asked — but not directed — to back off.

Mueller’s plans emerged just a week after former FBI Director James Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Trump pressed him in February to ease up on an investigation into Flynn. Flynn was forced to resign for misleading administration officials about his contacts with Russia’s US ambassador.

Comey also said Trump repeatedly sought assurances that he wasn’t a target of the Russian probe. Comey said he told the president on three occasions that he wasn’t personally under probe. But Comey suggested he expected Mueller would look into whether Trump’s efforts to intervene in the FBI inquiry amounted to obstruction of justice.

Trump said when he dismissed Comey on May 9 that the reason was the former FBI chief’s handling of the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. He cited the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein. But days later he said in an NBC interview that he had decided to fire Comey before getting their input and he was thinking of “this Russia thing” when he did it.