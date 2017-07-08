Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

TRENDING ON BS
date 2017-07-08

ANI  |  Hamburg [Germany] 

US President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany. Photo: PTI/AP

US First lady Melania Trump on Friday was sent in to end the meeting between her husband President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin after it ran overtime, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Tillerson explained that President Trump and Russian leader Putin had such fine chemistry that they didn't want to stop talking even after their scheduled time over.

"It didn't work," Tillerson told reporters. The meeting between duo went on for another an hour after that, and lasted more than two hours in full, reports NBC.

Yesterday, Melania Trump was stuck inside a hotel the entire day in Hamburg on Friday due to anti-G-20 protests.

Melania Trump and other spouses of world leaders were to attend a series of events in the northern German city, which had to be severely curtailed because of the demonstrations.

"The Hamburg Police could not give us clearance to leave (the residence)," Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

"First lady Melania Trump is unable to participate in events with G20 spouses due to protests," her spokesperson said.

Earlier, huge sit-in demonstrations were held by protestors as G-20 summit kicked off in the city.

The protestors blocked a road in Hamburg on Friday morning. The police tried to disperse the protestors peacefully, but then deployed water cannons to clear the road.

45 people have been detained and 159 police officers wounded in clashes, according to the police, as cited by the German media.

The Berlin and Baden-Württemberg police units were deployed in addition to the 20,000 or so already providing security during the G20 summit, Russia Today reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

