Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

US First lady on Friday was sent in to end the meeting between her husband President and Russian leader after it ran overtime, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Tillerson explained that President Trump and Russian leader Putin had such fine chemistry that they didn't want to stop talking even after their scheduled time over.

"It didn't work," Tillerson told reporters. The meeting between duo went on for another an hour after that, and lasted more than two hours in full, reports NBC.

Yesterday, was stuck inside a hotel the entire day in Hamburg on Friday due to anti-G-20 protests.

and other spouses of world leaders were to attend a series of events in the northern German city, which had to be severely curtailed because of the demonstrations.

"The Hamburg Police could not give us clearance to leave (the residence)," Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

"First lady is unable to participate in events with spouses due to protests," her spokesperson said.

Earlier, huge sit-in demonstrations were held by protestors as G-20 summit kicked off in the city.

The protestors blocked a road in Hamburg on Friday morning. The police tried to disperse the protestors peacefully, but then deployed water cannons to clear the road.

45 people have been detained and 159 police officers wounded in clashes, according to the police, as cited by the German media.

The Berlin and Baden-Württemberg police units were deployed in addition to the 20,000 or so already providing security during the summit, Russia Today reported.

