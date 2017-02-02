Trump puts Iran 'on notice' after it tests 'provocative' ballistic missile

'As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,' Trump's national security adviser said

'As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,' President Donald Trump's national security adviser said

President Donald Trump's national security adviser has said the administration is putting "on notice" after it tested a ballistic missile, allegedly in violation of a UN resolution.



"As of today, we are officially putting on notice," said, signalling a tougher stance against the Islamic country than the previous Obama dispensation.



In a statement that can have far-reaching implications in the Middle East, Flynn said recent Iranian actions, including the "provocative" ballistic missile launch on Sunday and an attack against a Saudi naval vessel conducted by Iran- supported Houthi militants, "underscore what should have been clear to the community all along about Iran's destabilising behaviour" across the region.



Flynn said these are just the latest of a series of incidents in the past six months in which Houthi forces that has trained and armed have struck Emirati and Saudi vessels, and threatened US and allied vessels transiting the Red Sea.



The adviser said that the ballistic missile launch, the first by since Trump become president, is in contravention of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.



The resolution calls upon not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.



According to reports, Iran's missile test occurred at a well-known site outside Semnan, about 225 km east of Tehran. The Khorramshahr medium-range ballistic missile flew 600 miles before exploding, in a failed test of a reentry vehicle.



In these and other similar activities, continues to threaten US friends and allies in the region, Flynn said.



"The Obama administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran's malign actions-including weapons transfers, support for terrorism, and other violations of norms. The Trump Administration condemns such actions by that undermine security, prosperity, and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East and place American lives at risk," he said.



In the past, has severely criticised various agreements reached between and the Obama administration, as well as the United Nations - terming them "weak and ineffective".



"Instead of being thankful to the United States for these agreements, is now feeling emboldened," Flynn said.



Later senior administration officials said the Trump administration has all its options open. Describing the recent Iranian actions as destabilising, the official said the United States will respond to it appropriately.

Press Trust of India