Trump's Asian tour: China to up sanctions against North Korea, says US Prez

US President Donald Trump said today that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed to toughen sanctions against North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.
"President Xi of China has stated that he is upping the sanctions against (North Korea)," Trump tweeted from Hanoi -- the latest leg on an Asian tour.
President Xi of China has stated that he is upping the sanctions against #NoKo. Said he wants them to denuclearize. Progress is being made.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2017
