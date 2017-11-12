Trump's Asian tour: China to up sanctions against North Korea, says US Prez

US President Donald Trump said today that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed to toughen against over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.



"President Xi of has stated that he is upping the against (North Korea)," Trump tweeted from Hanoi -- the latest leg on an Asian tour.



President Xi of has stated that he is upping the against #NoKo. Said he wants them to denuclearize. Progress is being made. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2017