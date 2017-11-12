JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Men at work wonder if they overstepped with women, too
Business Standard

Trump's Asian tour: China to up sanctions against North Korea, says US Prez

"President Xi of China has stated that he is upping the sanctions against (North Korea)," Trump tweeted from Hanoi -- the latest leg on an Asian tour.

AFP  |  Hanoi 

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump said today that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed to toughen sanctions against North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

"President Xi of China has stated that he is upping the sanctions against (North Korea)," Trump tweeted from Hanoi -- the latest leg on an Asian tour.
First Published: Sun, November 12 2017. 10:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements