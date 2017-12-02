Trump's big win: Senate passes $1.4 trn tax bill after last-minute scramble

Republicans used a burst of eleventh-hour horse-trading to edge a $1.4 trillion bill to the brink of Senate passage, as a party starved all year for a major legislative triumph took a step toward giving President one of his top priorities by Christmas.



"We have the votes," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared after leaders swayed holdout senators by agreeing to fatten breaks for millions of businesses and let people deduct local property taxes.



The Senate was on track to give near party-line approval to the measure by late Friday, setting up negotiations with the House for a final package. The measure focuses the bulk of its reductions on businesses and higher-earning individuals, gives more modest breaks to others and would be the boldest rewrite of the nation's system since 1986.Republicans touted the package as one that would benefit people of all incomes and ignite the Even an official projection of a $1 trillion, 10-year flood of deeper budget deficits couldn't dissuade nearly all GOP senators from rallying behind the bill."Obviously I'm kind of a dinosaur on the fiscal issues," said Sen Bob Corker, the only announced GOP opponent, who battled to keep the measure from worsening the government's accumulated USD 20 trillion in IOUs.The Republican-led House approved a similar bill last month in what has been a stunningly swift trip through Congress for legislation that impacts the breadth of American society and is hundreds of pages long.After spending the year's first nine months futilely trying to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, GOP leaders were determined to move the measure rapidly before opposition Democrats and lobbying groups could blow it up. The party views passage as crucial to retaining its House and Senate majorities in next year's elections.Democrats derided the bill as a GOP gift to its wealthy and business backers at the expense of lower-earning people. They contrasted the bill's permanent reduction in corporate income rates from 35 per cent to 20 per cent to smaller individual breaks that would end in 2026.