Trump's budget nominee failed to pay $15000 in taxes for household employee

President-elect Donald Trumps budget director nominee failed to pay more than $15,000 in payroll taxes for a household employee, media reports said.

In a statement to the Senate Budget Committee, Representative Mick Mulvaney on Wednesday said: "I have come to learn during the confirmation review process that I failed to pay FICA and federal and state unemployment taxes on a household employee for the years 2000-2004."

Mulvaney said he had subsequently paid more than $15,000 in taxes and awaits the state tax bill, as well as penalties and interests, New York Times reported.

His confirmation hearing before the committee is scheduled for January 24. The employee was a babysitter hired when Mulvaney and his wife had triplets in 2000.

As no statements have been made by Mulvaney after his confession, he will almost certainly be asked about the issue at his hearing.

John Czwartacki, a spokesman for the Trump transition team, said: "Nobody is more qualified to rein in Washington spending and fight for taxpayers than Mick Mulvaney. The administration fully stands behind Representative Mulvaney."