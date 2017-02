Trump's controversial visa order: US dependence on foreign workers

Tech companies, which depend on foreign guest workers for workforce, according to the US Labor Department, will be left vulnerable if the Trump administration tightens a visa programme for skilled workers. However, Silicon Valley titans tend to pay guest workers a higher wage than the outsourcing companies that most heavily rely on the programme, which could work to their benefit. Here is a look:



* Foreign workers on H1b visas make up more than 15% of the workforce

Source: Reuters

* Foreign workers on H1b visas make up less than 15% of the workforce