Trump's controversial visa order: US dependence on foreign workers

-
ALSO READTech firms to fight Trump's immigration order in court Trump's immigration order grounded Donald Trump's immigration ban: Here are the best arguments against it Visa abuse, jobs, lobbying: Trump lays out his agenda for first 100 days 'Will allow those into US who love us': Trump defends immigration ban
-
Tech companies, which depend on foreign guest workers for workforce, according to the US Labor Department, will be left vulnerable if the Trump administration tightens a visa programme for skilled workers. However, Silicon Valley titans tend to pay guest workers a higher wage than the outsourcing companies that most heavily rely on the programme, which could work to their benefit. Here is a look:
* Foreign workers on H1b visas make up more than 15% of the workforce
* Foreign workers on H1b visas make up less than 15% of the workforce
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU