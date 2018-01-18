Trump's 'fake news' award list is out: Paul Krugman, CNN among 'winners'

President Donald Trump's highly anticipated fake awards are out.

However, the website crashed moments after the link was tweeted by President

"2017 was a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage, and even downright Studies have shown that over 90% of the media's coverage of President is negative," wrote the website GOP that had published the list.

Following are the winners of " winners" as mentioned by the website:

1. The New York Times' claimed on the day of President Trump's historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover.

2. ABC News' Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report.

3. FALSELY reported that candidate and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.

4. TIME FALSELY reported that President removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office.

5. Washington Post FALSELY reported the President's massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty.

Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in.

6. FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding.

7. FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci's meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a "significant breakdown in the process."

8. Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump's hand.

9. FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump's claim that he was told he is not under investigation.

10. The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the administration had hidden a climate report.

11. And last, but not least: "RUSSIA COLLUSION!" Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!

However, the list emphasised on President Trump's achievements under his tenure till now.

"While the media spent 90% of the time focused on negative coverage or fake news, the President has been getting results," said the website.

"The economy has created nearly 2 million jobs and gained over $8 trillion in wealth since the President's inauguration," stated one of the points.

It also said that African Americans and Hispanics "are enjoying the lowest unemployment rate" in recorded history.

"ISIS is in retreat, having been crushed in Iraq and Syria," stated another point.

Earlier this month, promised to unveil the award winners on Wednesday, and was questioned about the delayed awards.