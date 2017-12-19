Trump's judicial nominee Petersen withdraws after interview clip went viral

Matthew Petersen, President Donald Trump's district court nominee who struggled to answer basic legal questions at his confirmation hearing last week, has withdrawn his nomination, the media reported.

Petersen, who was up for a lifetime appointment on the District Court for the District of Columbia, struggled to answer basic questions including how many depositions he had worked on, how many jury trials he had tried, the last time he had read the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, during an exchange with Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, reports CNN.

The exchange went viral after Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, tweeted a link to the five-minute long exchange.

In a letter to Trump on Monday, Petersen said he was "no stranger to political realities" and did not wish to be a "continued distraction" to the President's or administration's work.

He bemoaned his performance at his confirmation hearing, saying: "I had hoped that my nearly two decades of public service would carry more weight than my worst two minutes on television."

Petersen currently serves as a commissioner on the

Petersen acknowledged during the hearing that his "background was not in litigation", even though he was up for a judgeship.

Kennedy told CNN after the hearing that he hoped Petersen's nomination would be withdrawn.

"I'm hoping the will pull down Mr. Petersen," Kennedy said. "I don't wanna see him suffer."

"I think he's whip smart, probably. But you can't just walk into a federal courthouse for the very first time and say 'Here I am, I think I wanna be a judge'. It just doesn't work that way."

However, the last week defended Peterson.

"Petersen has spent nearly a decade as a commissioner of an important federal agency overseeing its litigation on regulatory issues... the very kinds of issues federal district court in DC decides," Hogan Gidley, a spokesman, said on December 15.

"It is no surprise the President's opponents keep trying to distract from the record-setting success the President has had on judicial nominations, which includes a Supreme Court justice and 12 outstanding circuit judges in his first year."

The statement ignored the fact that Kennedy, a Republican who backed Trump during his campaign, was the senator who led the charge against Petersen.