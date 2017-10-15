Trump's move may increase danger of war: Germany

If the United States terminates the Iran nuclear deal or reimposes sanctions on Tehran
it could result in Iran developing nuclear weapons
and raise the danger of war close to Europe, Germany’s foreign minister said on Saturday.
US President Donald Trump
refused on Friday to formally certify that Tehran
was complying with the 2015 accord
even though international
inspectors say it is. He warned he might ultimately terminate the agreement.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told Deutschlandfunk radio that Trump
had sent a “difficult and dangerous signal” when the US administration was also dealing with the North Korea
nuclear crisis.
“My big concern is that what is happening in Iran or with Iran from the US perspective will not remain an Iranian issue but many others in the world will consider whether they themselves should acquire nuclear weapons
too given that such agreements are being destroyed,” Gabriel said.
