JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Trump's Iran strategy could be doomed to fail

Toyota and Mazda seek $1 bn for US plant
Business Standard

Trump's move may increase danger of war: Germany

The US on Friday failed to formally certify that Tehran was complying with the 2015 accord even though international inspectors say it is

Reuters 

Germany
Representative Image.

If the United States terminates the Iran nuclear deal or reimposes sanctions on Tehran it could result in Iran developing nuclear weapons and raise the danger of war close to Europe, Germany’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump refused on Friday to formally certify that Tehran was complying with the 2015 accord even though international inspectors say it is. He warned he might ultimately terminate the agreement.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told Deutschlandfunk radio that Trump had sent a “difficult and dangerous signal” when the US administration was also dealing with the North Korea nuclear crisis.

“My big concern is that what is happening in Iran or with Iran from the US perspective will not remain an Iranian issue but many others in the world will consider whether they themselves should acquire nuclear weapons too given that such agreements are being destroyed,” Gabriel said.
First Published: Sun, October 15 2017. 00:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements