Trump's remarks on trade deficit rattle Japan

President-elect has named Japan as one of the countries contributing to U.S. trade deficit

Top Japanese officials pushed back against President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestions that Japan is a drag on the U.S. economy, highlighting nervousness in one of America’s closest allies about friction with the incoming U.S. administration. Mr. Trump on Wednesday named Japan as one of the countries contributing to the U.S. trade deficit, reiterating claims during the election campaign of unfair economic ties with Tokyo. Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Friday it was inappropriate to include Japan with countries that have larger trade surpluses with the ...

Takashi Nakamichi and Mitsuru Obe