Trump's sacking drive: National security advisor McMaster next, more may go

United States President Donald Trump has decided to remove H R McMaster as his national security advisor.
The Washington Post quoted five people with knowledge of Trump's plans as saying that he is actively discussing potential replacements.
"Trump is now comfortable with ousting McMaster, with whom he never personally gelled, but is willing to take time executing the move because he wants to ensure both that the three-star Army general is not humiliated and that there is a strong successor lined up," they said.
On Thursday, Trump signalled that more personnel moves were likely. "There will always be change," the President told reporters. "And I think you want to see change. I want to also see different ideas."
The news came just days after following the recent departure of two key officials, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and top economic advisor Gary Cohn, from the Trump administration.
Trump, in a tweet, announced Tillerson's removal and said Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo would replace him.
"Mike Pompeo will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!" the US President had tweeted.
