Trump's sacking drive: National security advisor McMaster next, more may go

has decided to remove as his national security advisor.

The Washington Post quoted five people with knowledge of Trump's plans as saying that he is actively discussing potential replacements.

"Trump is now comfortable with ousting McMaster, with whom he never personally gelled, but is willing to take time executing the move because he wants to ensure both that the three-star is not humiliated and that there is a strong successor lined up," they said.

On Thursday, Trump signalled that more personnel moves were likely. "There will always be change," the told reporters. "And I think you want to see change. I want to also see different ideas."

The news came just days after following the recent departure of two key officials, former and top economic advisor Gary Cohn, from the Trump administration.

Trump, in a tweet, announced Tillerson's removal and said (CIA) would replace him.

" will become our new He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to for his service!" the US had tweeted.