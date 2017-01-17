Trump's top security pick not to take job as plagiarism allegations surface

Author Monica Crowley, the US President-elect Donald Trump's pick for a top national security communications role, has decided against taking the position after allegations that she plagiarised large sections of her 2012 book.

"After much reflection, I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration," Crowley, on Monday told The Washington Times.

"I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump's team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal."

She was to have worked as senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council(NSC) Adviser under Michael T. Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general.

According to a CNN report last week, the review of Crowley's June 2012 book, What The (Bleep) Just Happened, found upwards of 50 examples of from numerous sources including copying with minor changes of news articles, other columnists, think tanks and Wikipedia.

The New York Times bestseller contains no notes or bibliography.

Crowley is also a syndicated radio host, columnist and, until recently, a Fox News contributor.

"The NSC will miss the opportunity to have as part of our team. We wish her all the best in her future," Flynn said in a statement.

Crowley is the second official announced by the transition team to decide not to go to the White House, following Jason Miller, who was to be the communications director, The New York Times said.