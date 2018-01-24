Trump's war on washing machine imports may have early casualty in Singapore

US Donald Trump’s attack on may end up putting the dollar through the spin-cycle. Economic growth in the Asian city state has closely followed year-on-year changes in global trade volumes for almost twenty years, as the nation handles the second highest amount of containers in the world. Any escalation of US protectionism, with Trump seen advocating his “America First” policies at Davos, could have an adverse reaction on investor expectations for Singapore’s growth, monetary policy and the local dollar. “ would be more adversely affected than other economies should the US step up protectionist policies,” said Hirofumi Suzuki, an economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. “A drop in world trade volumes could damp speculation of monetary policy tightening and weigh on the dollar.” Trump comes to the with a rap sheet in the eyes of proponents of global trade.

In his first year in office, he’s withdrawn the US from the free trade deal and the Paris Agreement on climate change. He’s threatened to renege on the Iran nuclear deal, a free-trade agreement with South Korea, and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).