Trump sends Indian-American Vishal J Amin's name to Senate for 'IP czar'

Amin received his bachelor's degree in neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University

President has sent to the Senate Indian-American Vishal J Amin's name to be the US' new Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator.



If confirmed by the Senate, Amin, who is currently Senior Counsel on House Judiciary Committee, would succeed Daniel Marti in the



Earlier this month, Trump had tapped him as the US' new Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator -- dubbed as 'IP czar' -- to coordinate law-enforcement strategy around copyright, patents and trademarks.



Amin has served in the administration of former president at the as Associate Director for Domestic Policy and at the Department of Commerce as Special Assistant and Associate Director for Policy in the Office of the Secretary, the said.



Amin received his bachelor's degree in neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University and his degree from University in St Louis.



The Recording Industry Association of America welcomed his nomination.





Vishal Amin is a smart, thoughtful leader and we look forward to working with him,” said Cary Sherman, chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America.

