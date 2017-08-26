JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Tesla's 'long-haul' electric truck aims for 200 to 300 miles on one charge
Business Standard

Trump signs disaster order as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on Texas

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring a disaster in Texas

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring a disaster in Texas as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the Gulf Coast, a move that will help speed up federal aid to the hardest-hit areas.

"At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help!" Trump tweeted yesterday from the Camp David presidential retreat, where he was spending the weekend.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements