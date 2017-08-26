Trump signs disaster order as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on Texas

-
US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring a disaster in Texas as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the Gulf Coast, a move that will help speed up federal aid to the hardest-hit areas.
"At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help!" Trump tweeted yesterday from the Camp David presidential retreat, where he was spending the weekend.
