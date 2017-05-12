Trump signs executive order on cyber security citing increase in attacks

US President on Thursday signed an aimed at strengthening of federal networks and critical infrastructure.

"We have seen increasing attacks from allies, adversaries, primarily nation-states, but also non-nation-state actors, and sitting by and doing nothing is no longer an option," Xinhua quoted Trump's adviser as saying.

When asked if it's the Russian hack that led to this order, Bossert said, "It wasn't a Russia-motivated issue. It was a United States of America-motivated issue."

He said the priorities on protecting networks, which is the first section of the order, include agency heads being held accountable for implementing risk management measures and a preference in federal procurement for shared IT services, including moving to the cloud services.

"If we don't move to shared services, we have 190 agencies that are all trying to develop their own defenses against advanced protection and collection efforts. I don't think that's a wise approach," Bossert said.

The second section of the order focused on protecting the US's critical infrastructure, requiring a report within 90 days on risks facing the defense industrial base, including its supply chain, and US military platforms, systems, networks, and capabilities, and recommendations for mitigating these risks.