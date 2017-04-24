Trump slams poll showing him with low approval rating, calls media 'fake'

lambasted opinion polls showing him with a low approval rating, calling the media outlets who are publishing them "fake".



He tweeted:



New polls out today are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative. Would still beat Hillary in ..... — Donald J. (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

He followed it up moments later with a second tweet, saying:

...popular vote. ABC News/Washington Post Poll (wrong big on election) said almost all stand by their vote on me & 53% said strong leader. — Donald J. (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Both The Washington Post and ABC News had predicted that his Democratic rival would win the presidential election, but emerged as the victor in a result that shocked almost all the pundits.

The survey released on Sunday revealed that 53 per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump's leadership during his first 100 days in office. Just 42 per cent of Americans approve of the way the mogul is doing his job as so far.

According to the survey, Trump's approval rating of 42 per cent is the lowest during the first 100 days of a presidency since that of Dwight D. Eisenhower back in 1953.

In addition, Trump's disapproval rating of 53 per cent is 14 points higher than former Bill Clinton's highest disapproval rating in April 1993, which was the worst such figure until the current administration.

The President's first 100 days in office will be marked on April 29, a period that is historically considered to be a barometer of a new administration's ability to govern.