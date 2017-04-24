TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Israel Holocaust day: Donald Trump denounces anti-Semitism as 'horrible'
Business Standard

Trump slams poll showing him with low approval rating, calls media 'fake'

Said new polls are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative

IANS  |  Washington 

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump lambasted opinion polls showing him with a low approval rating, calling the media outlets who are publishing them "fake".

He tweeted:
 

 He followed it up moments later with a second tweet, saying: 

Both The Washington Post and ABC News had predicted that his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton would win the presidential election, but Trump emerged as the victor in a result that shocked almost all the pundits.

The survey released on Sunday revealed that 53 per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump's leadership during his first 100 days in office. Just 42 per cent of Americans approve of the way the mogul is doing his job as President so far.

According to the survey, Trump's approval rating of 42 per cent is the lowest during the first 100 days of a US presidency since that of Dwight D. Eisenhower back in 1953.

In addition, Trump's disapproval rating of 53 per cent is 14 points higher than former President Bill Clinton's highest disapproval rating in April 1993, which was the worst such figure until the current administration.

The President's first 100 days in office will be marked on April 29, a period that is historically considered to be a barometer of a new administration's ability to govern.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Trump slams poll showing him with low approval rating, calls media 'fake'

Said new polls are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative

Said new polls are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative

US President Donald Trump lambasted opinion polls showing him with a low approval rating, calling the media outlets who are publishing them "fake".

He tweeted:
 

 He followed it up moments later with a second tweet, saying: 


Both The Washington Post and ABC News had predicted that his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton would win the presidential election, but Trump emerged as the victor in a result that shocked almost all the pundits.

The survey released on Sunday revealed that 53 per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump's leadership during his first 100 days in office. Just 42 per cent of Americans approve of the way the mogul is doing his job as President so far.

According to the survey, Trump's approval rating of 42 per cent is the lowest during the first 100 days of a US presidency since that of Dwight D. Eisenhower back in 1953.

In addition, Trump's disapproval rating of 53 per cent is 14 points higher than former President Bill Clinton's highest disapproval rating in April 1993, which was the worst such figure until the current administration.

The President's first 100 days in office will be marked on April 29, a period that is historically considered to be a barometer of a new administration's ability to govern.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Trump slams poll showing him with low approval rating, calls media 'fake'

Said new polls are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative

US President Donald Trump lambasted opinion polls showing him with a low approval rating, calling the media outlets who are publishing them "fake".

He tweeted:
 

 He followed it up moments later with a second tweet, saying: 


Both The Washington Post and ABC News had predicted that his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton would win the presidential election, but Trump emerged as the victor in a result that shocked almost all the pundits.

The survey released on Sunday revealed that 53 per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump's leadership during his first 100 days in office. Just 42 per cent of Americans approve of the way the mogul is doing his job as President so far.

According to the survey, Trump's approval rating of 42 per cent is the lowest during the first 100 days of a US presidency since that of Dwight D. Eisenhower back in 1953.

In addition, Trump's disapproval rating of 53 per cent is 14 points higher than former President Bill Clinton's highest disapproval rating in April 1993, which was the worst such figure until the current administration.

The President's first 100 days in office will be marked on April 29, a period that is historically considered to be a barometer of a new administration's ability to govern.

image
Business Standard
177 22