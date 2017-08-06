Trump takes break from White House with 17-day vacation at his golf club

Taking a break from the capital and a rocky first six months in office, President spent the first full day of his "working vacation" quietly.



Burdened with West Wing conflict, a stalled legislative agenda and a pile of investigations, departed Washington yesterday afternoon for a 17-day trip to his private in central New Jersey. He was accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both senior advisers, as well as the aide charged with resetting his chaotic administration- new chief of staff John Kelly.



Prosperity is coming back to our shores because we are putting America WORKERS and FAMILIES first.

A official said Trump's plans for Bedminster included meetings with aides and lawmakers. He was briefed by Kelly about the three US Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia on Saturday while trying to land.The did not answer questions about whether was golfing on a day that started out overcast, but grew sunny in the afternoon.Typically an enthusiastic social media presence, was relatively quiet on Twitter Saturday. Around midday, he tweeted: "Prosperity is coming back to our shores because we are putting America WORKERS and FAMILIES first."