Trump talks to Xi, pledges more North Korea sanctions

President on Wednesday spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, urging him to use "all available levers" to convince to end its provocations and return to the path of de-nuclearisation after Pyongyang tested an ICBM that can reach anywhere in the

During the phone call, underscored the determination of the to defend itself and its allies from the growing threat posed by the North Korean regime, the White House said.

The two leaders discussed North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, it said.

The missile was launched from Sain Ni, on Tuesday, and travelled about 1,000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, within Japan's Economic Exclusion Zone.

"Just spoke to President Xi Jinping of concerning the provocative actions of Additional major sanctions will be imposed on today (November 29). This situation will be handled!" tweeted.

The White House said that President emphasised the need for to use "all available levers" to convince to end its provocations and return to the path of de-nuclearisation.

Within hours of the North Korean missile launch, spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss their collective response to the latest provocative behaviour by Pyongyang.

"We will take care of it. .. It is a situation we will handle," told reporters in the Roosevelt room of the White House soon after North Korea's ballistic missile test.

is North Korea's only major ally and biggest trading partner.

In response to Trump's demands, Beijing has backed increasingly tough UN Security Council resolutions on to convince it to return to talks.

In Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed "grave concern" over North Korea's ICBM test and asked its ally to stop actions that heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Beijing also asked to strictly abide by United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on the use of the ballistic missile technology.