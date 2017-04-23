Trump tax plan may produce short-term budget issues: US Treasury Secretary

US Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday that the Trump administration's reform plan would produce some "short term issues" when viewed under traditional "static" budget analysis rules.

His comments during an interview by Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde suggested that the plan would not be revenue-neutral and would increase deficits in the short term.

Mnuchin said that the plan would pay for itself when viewed through a "dynamic scoring" analysis, which accounts for the increased revenues that would be produced by higher growth prompted by the changes.

"We're looking for reforms that will pay for themselves with growth," Mnuchin said. "Under dynamic scoring, this will pay for itself, under static scoring, there'll be short term issues."

Mnuchin also said the plan would be aimed at helping the middle class to "get more money in their pockets" and would be much simpler.

"The code is way, way, way too complicated. We want to create a system where the average American can file a code on a big postcard," Mnuchin said.