Trump team member says he won't tolerate dual role from India's neighbours

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, a member of US President-elect Donald Trump's has said that the incoming President will not tolerate dual role from India's neighbour.

"The President-elect has made that policy very clear that he is not going to tolerate dual role from India's neighbours," member Shalab Kumar told ANI.

He added that the prime objective during the first year of Trump's presidency is to increase between and to $300 billion from $100 billion a year.

"Through that you will have more than a million jobs created in the US and in the same way, India will have more than 8-9 million jobs in the manufacturing sector. India has already excelled in software," said Kumar.

Republican Hindu Coalition India Ambassador and Trump supporter Manasvi Mamgai also said that Trump is going to be the best President for India so far as he has shown vocal support to New Delhi.