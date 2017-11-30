Trump terms CNN boycotting White House Christmas party as great

-
United States President Donald Trump has said that the news of CNN boycotting the White House Christmas party for the media to be 'great'.
In a tweet, President Trump on Wednesday said, "Great, and we should boycott Fake News CNN. Dealing with them is a total waste of time!"
Great, and we should boycott Fake News CNN. Dealing with them is a total waste of time! https://t.co/8zJ3j7g5el— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017
When White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders came to know about the boycott, she expressed her happiness on Twitter.
Sanders said, "Christmas comes early! Finally, good news from @CNN."
Earlier in the day, the news network said that they will not be attending this year's White House Christmas Party.
In a statement, it said, "In light of the President's continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests."
On November 25, taking a dig at CNN, President Trump said that Fox News was much more important to the country.
Trump tweeted, "@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!"
The Christmas party scheduled tomorrow is an annual gathering where the mediapersons socializes with the members of White House.
.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017
