Trump to release medical records after checkup next year: White House

Towards the end of his Jerusalem speech, Trump was seen slurring and mispronouncing his words, fuelling speculation about his health

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. Photo: PTI

US President Donald Trump has his physical scheduled next year after which doctors would release his medical records, the White House said on Friday, while terming as "ridiculous" the questions about Trump's slurred speech.   

"I know that there were a lot of questions on that -- frankly, pretty ridiculous questions. The President's throat was dry. Nothing more than that," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.


She was responding to questions about Trump's health after his Jerusalem speech on Wednesday.



Towards the end of his speech, Trump was seen slurring and mispronouncing his words, fuelling speculation about his health.

"He does have a physical scheduled for the first part of next year, the full physical that most Presidents go through.

"That will take place at Walter Reed, and those records will be released by the doctor following that taking place," Sanders said.  

