Trump trade strategy starts with quitting Asia pact: White House

The new US administration of President said its strategy to protect American jobs would start with withdrawal from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) pact.

A White House statement issued soon after Trump’s inauguration said the United States would also “crack down on those nations that violate agreements and harm American workers in the process.”

The statement said Trump was committed to renegotiating another deal, the North American Free Agreement (NAFTA), which was signed in 1994 by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“For too long, Americans have been forced to accept deals that put the interests of insiders and the Washington elite over the hard-working men and women of this country,” it said. “As a result, blue-collar towns and cities have watched their factories close and good-paying jobs move overseas, while Americans face a mounting deficit and a devastated manufacturing base.”

The statement said “tough and fair agreements” on could be used to grow the US economy and return millions of jobs to America.

“This strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and making certain that any new deals are in the interests of American workers.”

If partners refused to give American workers a fair deal in a renegotiated agreement, “the President will give notice of the United States’ intent to withdraw from NAFTA,” the statement added.

The TPP, which the US signed but has not ratified, had been the main economic pillar of the Obama administration’s “pivot” to the Asia-Pacific region in the face of a fast-rising China.

Proponents of the pact have expressed concerns that abandoning the project, which took years to negotiate, could further strengthen China’s economic hand in the region at the expense of the United States.

Australia’ position that a change of heart remains possible in the US and that the deal can proceed, is unchanged despite the White House statement, Damon Hunt spokesman for the Australian prime minister, told Reuters on Saturday.

Trump has criticised China’s practices and threatened to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump has sparked worries in Japan and the rest of the Asia-Pacific with his opposition to the TPP and his campaign demands for allies to pay more for their security.