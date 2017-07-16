Turkey won't get EU membership if it legalises death penalty: Juncker

The head of the European Union's executive body says the EU's hand remains outstretched to but is renewing warnings that Ankara will not get membership if reinstates the



European Commission President Jean-Claude wrote in Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper that being democratic, stable and economically successful is important to the He said should "move closer to rather than moving away from us."



Turkey's 12-year-old membership talks have ground to a halt.stressed the bloc is a "union of values." He added "if were to introduce the death penalty, the Turkish would definitively slam the door on membership."Turkish President Recep Tayyip said Saturday he would approve a bill reinstating the if proposed it.

