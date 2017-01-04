Turkmenistan restricts gas exports to Iran

The energy-rich Central Asian nation of said today that it has restricted natural deliveries to over unpaid debts.

Turkmenistan's foreign ministry said that its ability to maintain its transportation infrastructure has been compromised by Iran's failure to continue paying off old debts since 2013.

Officials say deliveries were restricted on January 1, but did not specify if they have been halted altogether.

The Turkmen government has not specified the size of Iran's outstanding debts, although Iranian state media have put the figure demanded by at around $2 billion.

says it pleaded with for the past year to resolve the debt arrears but received no response.

A pipeline was built between and in 1997. Another route was completed in 2010, bringing Turkmenistan's annual potential to to 12 billion cubic meters.

has been exporting to under a 1997 agreement, but occasionally raises its prices during the winter.

In 2006, it suspended shipments and demanded a nine-fold price increase. eventually accepted the higher prices for a short period.

In 2016, stopped buying from Turkmenistan, which is now left with as its sole customer.

hopes to broaden its client base by building a new pipeline passing through Afghanistan, Pakistan and reaching India, although the feasibility of this project is cast into doubt by security concerns and lack of financing.