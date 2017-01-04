Turkmenistan restricts gas exports to Iran

The energy-rich Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan
said today that it has restricted natural gas
deliveries to Iran
over unpaid debts.
Turkmenistan's foreign ministry said that its ability to maintain its gas
transportation infrastructure has been compromised by Iran's failure to continue paying off old debts since 2013.
Officials say gas
deliveries were restricted on January 1, but did not specify if they have been halted altogether.
The Turkmen government has not specified the size of Iran's outstanding debts, although Iranian state media have put the figure demanded by Turkmenistan
at around $2 billion.
Turkmenistan
says it pleaded with Iran
for the past year to resolve the debt arrears but received no response.
A gas
pipeline was built between Turkmenistan
and Iran
in 1997. Another route was completed in 2010, bringing Turkmenistan's annual gas export
potential to Iran
to 12 billion cubic meters.
Turkmenistan
has been exporting gas
to Iran
under a 1997 agreement, but occasionally raises its prices during the winter.
In 2006, it suspended shipments and demanded a nine-fold price increase. Iran
eventually accepted the higher prices for a short period.
In 2016, Russia
stopped buying gas
from Turkmenistan, which is now left with China
as its sole customer.
Turkmenistan
hopes to broaden its client base by building a new gas
pipeline passing through Afghanistan, Pakistan and reaching India, although the feasibility of this project is cast into doubt by security concerns and lack of financing.
