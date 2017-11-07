JUST IN
Business Standard

TV station in Afghan capital Kabul attacked, explosion and gunfire reported

They started throwing grenades and firing, said an employee

AFP | PTI  |  Kabul 

Gunmen stormed a television station in Kabul on Tuesday and many staff were still in the building, an employee told AFP, describing the attack as ongoing.

"I saw three attackers on security cameras entering the TV station building. They first shot the guard and then entered the building. They started throwing grenades and firing," said Shamshad TV reporter Faisal Zaland, who escaped through a back door.

First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 13:03 IST

