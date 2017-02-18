'Twin Peaks' and 'Seinfeld' actor Warren Frost dies at 91

Warren Frost, the best known for his role in the original and upcoming "Twin Peaks", is no more. He was 91.

He died on Friday in Middlebury, Virginia after a lengthy illness, reports people.com.

The actor, who served in the Navy during World War 2, originated the role of Will Hayward, a doctor, in the 1990 ABC drama "Twin Peaks" and came out of retirement last year to reprise the part.

The new version, which was co-created by his son Mark, will premiere in May.

"We're saddened today to announce the passing of our dear old dad, Warren Frost," Mark Frost said in a statement on Friday.

"From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career on stage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont who taught us that a life devoted to telling the right kind of truths can make a real difference in the lives of We're grateful to have shared him with the world for as long as we did," the emotional son added in the statement.

Warren is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia, and his three children — author and producer Mark Frost, novelist and photographer Scott Frost, and actress and artist Lindsay Frost — as well as three grandchildren.