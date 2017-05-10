Twitter deploys AI-based deep learning to recommend tweets on timelines

Making a transition from an algorithmic based timeline, micro-blogging site has started using deep learning, (AI) to recommend certain on its 328 million monthly active users' timelines.

had introduced algorithmic timeline last year that ranked based on relevance instead of them being in reverse chronological order.

has brought on people who are talented in this area through acquisitions of and it has open-sourced some of its software, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

"The company is evaluating and scoring thousands of per second to determine what's worth recommending in timelines, taking into consideration an increasing number of factors, including whether contain images or videos, the number of retweets and likes, and your previous interactions with other account holders," Twitter's software engineers said in a blog post.

Other tech giants like Facebook, Google and Microsoft have previously attempted to improve various products using based of AI.

"Before putting the system into production recently, was using less computationally intensive machine learning methods such as decision trees and logistical regression," the software engineers stated.