JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

WEF 2018: Europe readies riposte to Donald Trump's 'America First' push

Rocket Lab puts satellites in orbit for Ist time in successful test flight
Business Standard

Twitter's Anthony Noto likely to become the CEO of online lending SoFi

Noto has yet to accept an offer, and talks could still fall apart, according to people familiar with the matter

Bloomberg 

CEO

Anthony Noto, Twitter’s chief operating officer, is in talks with Social Finance to become the online lending company’s new chief executive officer. San Francisco-based SoFi has been searching for a leader since September when co-founder and CEO Mike Cagney departed amid turmoil at the firm. Noto has yet to accept an offer, and talks could still fall apart, according to people familiar with the matter. Anthony Noto,Twitter,SoFi Noto is one of fewer than a handful of finalists for the role, with as many as two women and two men in the running, said the people, who asked not to be identified since the matter is private. SoFi declined to comment. Twitter spokeswoman Kristin Binns said, “As a policy, we don’t comment on rumors and speculation.” The news was earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal.

First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 02:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements