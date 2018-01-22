Twitter's Anthony Noto likely to become the CEO of online lending SoFi

Anthony Noto, Twitter’s chief operating officer, is in talks with Social Finance to become the online lending company’s new chief executive officer. San Francisco-based has been searching for a leader since September when co-founder and CEO Mike Cagney departed amid turmoil at the firm. Noto has yet to accept an offer, and talks could still fall apart, according to people familiar with the matter. Noto is one of fewer than a handful of finalists for the role, with as many as two women and two men in the running, said the people, who asked not to be identified since the matter is private. declined to comment. spokeswoman Kristin Binns said, “As a policy, we don’t comment on rumors and speculation.” The news was earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal.