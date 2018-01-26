Twitter working to mimic Snapchat video sharing tool to attract users

Inc is working on a new Snapchat-style feature that makes it easier to post videos on the social-media company’s app, according to people familiar with the matter, aiming to attract more users and cement a nascent turnaround. The San Francisco-based company has a working demo of the camera-centered product, according to people who have seen it, but the design hasn’t been finalised, nor has the timing of its debut. The tool could change significantly over the next several months, they said, asking not to be identified because the product hasn’t been publicly disclosed. The goal of the new feature is to entice people to share video clips of what’s happening around them. declined to comment. Social-media leader Inc has famously copied innovations from Snap Inc’s Snapchat, a mobile app focused on ephemeral photos and videos that’s popular with younger audiences.

Twitter’s latest change suggests that Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is taking cues from the newer company as well. Dorsey in the past has praised Snapchat, calling the app “very modern” and admitting that can be “confusing”.