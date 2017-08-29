JUST IN
Two dead, four injured in New Mexico library shooting; attacker nabbed

As per one of the eye-witness, the man came in and started to shoot into the air

ANI  |  Clovis 

Photo of police responding to shooting that left two dead, four wounded at Clovis-Carver Public Library in New Mexico. Photo: Twitter
Two people died and four others were injured in a shooting at a public library in New Mexico community Clovis, said the state police.

The male suspect was captured quickly, and is now is in state police custody, said the Clovis Fire Chief Michael Nolen to the Fox News.

As per one of the eye-witness, the man came in and started to shoot into the air.

"It all happened so fast. We took off fast. My purse is still in there," the eye-witness said.

Clovis has an estimated population of about 40,000 and is located about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line.

