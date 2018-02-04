Two killed, 50 injured in US train collision in South Carolina

JUST IN
IANS  |  New York 

At least two people died and 50 were injured after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a freight train in the southeastern US state of South Carolina on Sunday morning, media reports said.

The Amtrak train operating between New York and Miami crashed with a CSX freight train in Cayce, South Carolina, Xinhua quoted Amtrak, the US National Railroad Passenger Corporation, as saying in a statement.
First Published: Sun, February 04 2018. 17:53 IST

