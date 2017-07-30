TRENDING ON BS
Chinese army has ability to defeat all enemies: Xi Jinping
Two killed in stampede at South Africa stadium during football match

The cause of the stampede is under investigation by the South African police

IANS  |  Johannesburg 

South Africa stadium stampede
Johannesburg : Officials prepare to remove the bodies of two people killed when fans at a soccer match tried to push through the gates at the FNB Stadium causing a stampede in the Soweto area of Johannesburg Saturday, July 29 2017.

Two people were killed in a stampede at South Africa's FNB Stadium during a football match, the mayor of Johannesburg said on Saturday.

Citing a statement, Xinhua reported that Executive Mayor Cllr Herman Mashaba extended condolences to the families of the "two residents who tragically lost their lives during a stampede..."

The incident happened at a gate of the stadium that hosted the 2010 World Cup final, during a match between Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The cause of the stampede is under investigation by the South African police.

"All gates have been opened to ensure crowd control and the game is proceeding without any further incident," the statement added.

Michael Sun, Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) for public safety for Johannesburg, told Xinhua that the situation is calm and the injured were sent to local hospitals.

