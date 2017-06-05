UAE central bank yet to issue guidelines to banks on Qatar: Source

-
The United Arab Emirates central bank has so far not issued any guidelines to banks about their dealings with Qatar, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Sources in Egypt told Reuters that some Egyptian banks had halted business with Qatari banks.
The UAE source, speaking anonymously under briefing rules, said the UAE central bank was still weighing the financial implications of the diplomatic rift.
