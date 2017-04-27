UAE sentences Iranian businessman to 10 years for aiding nuclear programme

Iran had no immediate reaction to the conviction

A court in the United Arab Emirates has sentenced an Iranian businessman to 10 years in prison after being convicted of trying to bring an electric motor and other devices there to further Iran's programme.



A report by the state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday only identified the businessman by the initials S.M.A.R.



It said he was convicted of "violating the ban on weapons." It wasn't clear how the material the Iranian was convicted of trying to bring into the would be used to manufacture an atomic bomb.



long has described its program as peaceful. Western fears over it prompted sanctions later lifted by the accord with Iran, which capped its enrichment of uranium.



