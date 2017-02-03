Uber chief Travis Kalanick quits Trump advisory group after uproar

chief executive has President Donald Trump's business advisory group, as a movement grew to dump the ride-sharing service because of his connection to the new administration.

Kalanick yesterday said in an email to employees that he spoke briefly with Trump about the president's recent executive order restricting immigration, saying he told him he would not be able to participate on his economic council.

"Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda, but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that," Kalanick said in the email, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.

Trump's advisory group was established last year and includes Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, as well as IBM chief executive Ginni Rometty. Its first meeting was reportedly scheduled for today.

"There are many ways we will continue to advocate for just change on immigration but staying on the council was going to get in the way of that," Kalanick said in the message to workers.

"Immigration and openness to refugees is an important part of our country's success and quite honestly to Uber's."

riders and drivers have raged against Kalanick and his service for what they see as him teaming with Trump, whose orders and appointments have triggered protests here and abroad.

A #DeleteUber campaign picked up speed on social media, urging people to drop the service and switch to rival Lyft — a company that saw its popularity soar after it said it would donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union, which has issued lawsuits against Trump's measures.

Trump's executive order issued last week targets people from seven Muslim-majority countries, temporarily banning nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

"This is an important show of solidarity with the immigrant drivers who helped build Uber," said Jim Conigliaro, founder of an Independent Drivers Guild that claims to represent more than 40,000 drivers in New York City.

"We are heartened that has listened to the drivers and the community on this important issue that is so integral to the promise of the American dream.