Uber lawsuit: Larry Page told to answer questions

Chief Executive Officer was ordered to submit to questioning by Technologies in his company’s lawsuit over trade secrets for self-driving car technology.



Uber’s lawyers want to question Page in their defence against the allegations the ride-hailing company stole technology central to the development of autonomous vehicles by Alphabet’s Waymo unit. Waymo argued the deposition of Page was unnecessary and intrusive, but a San Francisco federal magistrate judge said Friday he can be questioned for as long as four hours.



“ has first-hand non-repetitive knowledge of relevant facts,” US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley wrote.





Levandowski and Page purportedly discussed Levandowski's desire to build self-driving trucks either at or by creating his own company, according to a court filing made by Levandowski later left Waymo to create Otto, the self-driving trucking company that purchased for $680 million in stock.



Waymo alleges that stole trade secrets when Levandowski downloaded 14,000 files to his personal computer and then joined to lead the start-up’s driverless car programme. fired Levandowski in late May. He has invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination and has refused to testify in the case, hindering Uber’s ability to defend itself against Waymo’s claims.



Earlier Friday, Waymo narrowed its case against by dropping three of four patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit.



Travis Kalanick, who resigned as Uber’s chief executive officer in June, wanted to meet with Page in March 2015 to discuss a “proper partnership,” according to an email Kalanick sent at the time. But Kalanick said at the time that Page had been “avoiding any meeting with me.”



also wants to question Page about his work on “side ventures” that may compete directly with Google, the company said. “Indeed, Page himself engages in a competing business,” wrote. That probably refers to Page’s flying car



Page’s deposition could help explain the deterioration of the relationship between and The search engine company’s venture capital firm is a major investor in and the two were once close.



In August 2013, Google Ventures, now called GV, invested $258 million in at a valuation of about $3.5 billion. David Drummond, Alphabet’s senior vice-president, previously sat on Uber’s board. Drummond is also being compelled to submit to a deposition in the case.