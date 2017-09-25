Uber ready to make concessions to reverse London licence decision

US taxi firm is prepared to make concessions as it seeks to reverse a decision by authorities not to renew its licence in the city, which represents a potentially big blow for the fast-growing company, a newspaper reported.



The Sunday Times also quoted sources close to London’s transport body as saying the move was encouraging and suggested the possibility of talks. “While we haven’t been asked to make any changes, we’d like to know what we can do,” Tom Elvidge, Uber’s general manager in London, told the newspaper. “But that requires a dialogue we sadly haven’t been able to have recently.” A spokesman for Transport for (TfL) declined to comment.



The Sunday Times said Uber’s concessions were likely to involve passenger safety and benefits for its drivers, possible limits on working hours to improve road safety and holiday pay. TfL stunned the powerful US start-up on Friday when it deemed unfit to run a taxi service for safety reasons and stripped it of its license from September 30, although the company can continue to operate while it appeals.