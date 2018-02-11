Uber's new CEO Khosrowshahi makes his mark with Waymo settlement

For weeks, Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO, and some of his lieutenants worked behind the scenes to repair the ride-hailing company’s fractious relationship with Waymo, the self-driving business spun out of A lawsuit over autonomous car technology, in which it accused of stealing trade secrets, was about to go to trial in a San Francisco courtroom. So Khosrowshahi leaned on his history with from his previous job as Expedia CEO. He worked to coax Google’s founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and to let them know that had turned over a new leaf, according to two people briefed on the situation.

The actions helped lead to a compromise. On Friday, four days after the trial began, and announced they had settled the trade secrets dispute.