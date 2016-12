Uber's Q3 loss exceeds $800 mn

Even as Technologies exited China, the company’s financial loss has remained eye-popping. In the first nine months of this year, the ride-hailing company lost significantly more than $2.2 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. In the third quarter, lost more than $800 million, not including its Chinese operation.

At the same time, the company’s revenue has continued to grow even after leaving the world’s most populous country. generated about $3.76 billion in net revenue in the first nine months of 2016 and is on track to exceed $5.5 billion this year, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Uber, a closely held company based in San Francisco, has stayed mum about its financial performance even as its valuation has soared to $69 billion, making it more valuable on paper than and combined.

Uber’s bookings — the total combined value of the fares that riders pay — were $5.4 billion in the third quarter, an increase from $5 billion in the second quarter and $3.8 billion in the first, according to the person.

The slowdown in Uber’s bookings growth can at least partially be explained by the company’s decision to leave China. said on August 1 that it came to an agreement with to exit China in exchange for 17.5 per cent of the Chinese company. As part of the deal, Didi invested $1 billion in Uber. Uber’s third-quarter financials don’t include the business in China, which was part of the previous quarterly results.

Net revenue — the amount of money generates after it pays its drivers — was $1.7 billion in the third quarter, growing from $1.1 billion in the second quarter and $960 million in the first, according to the person.

Uber’s financials have leaked in dribs and drabs. The third-quarter numbers were reported earlier by the technology news site The Information. Bloomberg previously reported Uber’s financial performance in the first half of this year. A spokesman for declined to comment.

The company is said to have lost at least $2 billion last year and is on track to pile up a loss of at least $3 billion this year. Those are rough figures that may underestimate how much money is losing and don’t include interest, taxes or stock-based compensation.

Here’s what we do know: Uber’s loss in the first quarter of this year was about $580 million, according to the person. By the second quarter, the loss significantly exceeded $800 million, including China. That number is likely far higher.

Even in the US, Uber’s home market, the company continues to lose money. After turning a slight profit in the in the first quarter of this year, lost $100 million in the US in the second quarter. The loss increased in the third quarter, the person said. Lyft, Uber’s largest US competitor, has promised investors that it will keep its losses below $150 million a quarter.

Bloomberg